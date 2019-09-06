Wetherby Asset Management Cut Its Align Technology (ALGN) Holding by $481,664; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 1,171 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 2,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.86. About 137,308 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $186.98. About 4.47 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” Ian Lucas, member of parliament representing the opposition Labour Party, said; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program; 26/03/2018 – Axios AM: Mike’s Top 10 – Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability – The long view – ���� 1 fun thing; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook furore; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK VP PAUL GREWAL ANSWERED QUESTIONS AT HQ VIA VIDEO; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $94.14 million for 38.79 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj also bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 4,488 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% or 28,631 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 25,328 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc reported 7,732 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 297 were reported by Pittenger Anderson. 67,624 were reported by Prudential. Brinker Cap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Piedmont Investment invested in 0.08% or 6,924 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 198,887 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc accumulated 837 shares. Coastline Tru reported 850 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,728 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 140 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares reported 2,654 shares.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Align Technology Inc. Sank 43.5% in October – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 IPOs to Watch For by the End of the Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Align (ALGN), Sraumann Cease Talks on iTero Distribution (Revised) – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Align Technology (ALGN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SmileDirectClub readies IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,723 shares to 41,001 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 4,118 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,235 shares. 2,551 were reported by Chemical Bancorp. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.27% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 157,476 shares. Excalibur Management Corp invested in 6,664 shares or 1.05% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 111,104 shares or 1.29% of the stock. National Asset Inc reported 45,532 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Dillon And Associates, a Michigan-based fund reported 33,270 shares. Crystal Rock Capital owns 64,816 shares. 1,798 were reported by Arbor Advsrs Ltd Com. 42,000 are held by Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 2.85M were reported by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 579,944 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,970 shares to 60,309 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).