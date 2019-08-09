Wetherby Asset Management Cut Arista Networks (ANET) Holding By $2.48 Million; Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 32.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 16,254 shares with $5.11M value, down from 24,143 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $17.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $227.8. About 842,607 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 39 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 31 sold and decreased their equity positions in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 13.51 million shares, down from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 48,278 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust for 343,923 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 584,218 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 227,700 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 43,283 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Arista Networks had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $360 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of ANET in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,723 shares to 41,001 valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 9,602 shares and now owns 26,033 shares. Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) was raised too.