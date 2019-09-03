Wetherby Asset Management Cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake By $551,340; Acuity Brands (AYI) Sentiment Is 1.37

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 170 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 124 sold and reduced their stock positions in Acuity Brands Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 35.34 million shares, down from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Acuity Brands Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 95 Increased: 116 New Position: 54.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 52.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 4,084 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 3,714 shares with $502,000 value, down from 7,798 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $24.95B valuation. The stock decreased 10.17% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 8.55 million shares traded or 303.82% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $103.56 million for 11.66 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 7.38% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 3.39 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 2.96% invested in the company for 549,452 shares. The Texas-based Kempner Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.58% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 68,957 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 221,724 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,563 shares to 162,423 valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 69,161 shares and now owns 194,909 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SDY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 631,004 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Company stated it has 145,900 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 1.24 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 90,158 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,560 were reported by Ww Asset Management Incorporated. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Sei stated it has 0.3% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). American International Gru invested in 98,756 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Orbimed Lc holds 4.1% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.4% or 37,743 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Stralem And Com has invested 2.72% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.24% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Among 3 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $161 lowest target. $167.50’s average target is 66.24% above currents $100.76 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $161 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19.