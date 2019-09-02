Wetherby Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Dominion Resources (D) Shareholder Kingfisher Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $317,604 as Share Price Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,084 shares to 3,714 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,847 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fin accumulated 77,366 shares. Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.31% or 22,375 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 13,696 shares. Fort Lp has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,731 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valley Advisers holds 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42,650 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc has 1.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,334 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 818,803 are held by Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Co accumulated 5,400 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt reported 4,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 317,184 shares. Eulav Asset reported 31,000 shares. Grimes Co Incorporated accumulated 80,971 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.30M shares. First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,000 shares. Tcw Gp invested in 13,296 shares. Montag A And Assoc stated it has 5,302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,883 were reported by Heritage Invsts Corporation. Court Place Advsrs Lc reported 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hallmark Cap Mngmt invested in 28,177 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Boltwood Capital, a California-based fund reported 15,906 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 265,814 shares. Natl Asset Inc has 12,740 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,892 shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 511,737 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paul Koonce to Retire From Dominion Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.