Wetherby Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Kistler-Tiffany Companies Position in Fedex (FDX) Has Upped by $378,290

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 150,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company's stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 2.45 million shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Llc has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited has 22,370 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.39% or 83,783 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 344,514 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer reported 13,592 shares stake. California-based Tiemann Investment Advsrs Llc has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Group holds 1.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 11.08 million shares. Sanders Cap Limited owns 24.06 million shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 87,120 shares stake. Swedbank invested in 6.19M shares or 0.81% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 202,902 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% or 34,303 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,084 shares to 3,714 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,171 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha" published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Benzinga" on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool" published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.