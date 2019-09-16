Wetherby Asset Management Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Position; Ally Financial (ALLY) Shorts Lowered By 18.95%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) had a decrease of 18.95% in short interest. ALLY’s SI was 8.84M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.95% from 10.91 million shares previously. With 3.28M avg volume, 3 days are for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s short sellers to cover ALLY’s short positions. The SI to Ally Financial Inc’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 2.88M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 16.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 1,356 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 9,812 shares with $3.60M value, up from 8,456 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $128.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX)

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 8.06% above currents $34.98 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Monday, September 9.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial services and products for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.66 billion. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive finance services for clients and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,731 shares to 87,837 valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 199,589 shares and now owns 300,411 shares. Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was reduced too.