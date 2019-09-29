Wetherby Asset Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $1.32 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 9,924 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 212,366 shares with $28.45 million value, up from 202,442 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 164 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 172 sold and decreased their holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now own: 139.68 million shares, down from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Magellan Midstream Partners LP in top ten equity positions decreased from 24 to 21 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 133 Increased: 121 New Position: 43.

Samson Capital Management Llc holds 19.59% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for 162,753 shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc owns 236,291 shares or 10.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heronetta Management L.P. has 8.84% invested in the company for 228,498 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors Inc has invested 6.54% in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C., a Kansas-based fund reported 15.53 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.16 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

