Wetherby Asset Management Boosted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $383,802; Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lifted Its Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 24,205 shares to 92,110 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,599 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

