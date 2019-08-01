Westwood Management Upped Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $1.37 Million as Share Value Rose; Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Share Price Declined While Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $523.25. About 453,783 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 176,997 shares traded or 18.56% up from the average. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.16M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $2.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 23. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,700 shares to 73,253 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,300 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.