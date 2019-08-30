Westwood Management Upped Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $1.37 Million; Entercom Communications (ETM) Position Maintained by Sessa Capital Im Lp

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 97,548 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $512.9. About 109,222 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,487 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).