Westwood Management Upped Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position; Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stake

Westwood Management Corp increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 9.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 14,400 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 169,650 shares with $30.95 million value, up from 155,250 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $429.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA

Rr Partners Lp decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 13,400 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 640,562 shares with $51.51M value, down from 653,962 last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $11.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 1.19M shares traded or 23.53% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 812,541 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Junto Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 339,890 shares. Bluecrest Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0.04% or 1.61 million shares. 17,008 are owned by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 6,700 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 46,755 shares. First Lp invested in 124,708 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 8,633 shares stake. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0.08% stake. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested 1.09% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Federated Pa owns 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 121,405 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 14,501 shares. Amp accumulated 53,330 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance invested in 682,234 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of RJF in report on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $288.15M for 9.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 4,000 shares to 66,970 valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 4,700 shares and now owns 73,253 shares. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.