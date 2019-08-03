Westwood Management Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Market Valuation Rose; Syntal Capital Partners Increased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $719,576; Stock Price Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of The West accumulated 26,840 shares. D E Shaw holds 925,303 shares. Reik Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,336 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Ssi Inv Mgmt holds 7,189 shares. Beacon Cap Incorporated reported 11,000 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 1.71% or 32,881 shares in its portfolio. Portland Advisors Ltd Llc reported 13,808 shares stake. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Communications Al has invested 3.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 33,837 are owned by Sequoia Financial Ltd Com. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 69,600 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Personal Fincl reported 57,146 shares stake. 11,065 were accumulated by Weik Management.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.