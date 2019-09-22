Westwood Management Trimmed Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $483,138; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lifted Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $3.79 Million as Share Value Declined

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 182,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.95M, down from 184,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 39,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 250,799 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49M, up from 211,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12M shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc accumulated 25,213 shares or 1.75% of the stock. 29,700 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0.68% or 1.17 million shares. Saturna reported 10,178 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cape Ann National Bank invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 0.87% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 32,506 shares. 193,604 are held by Macquarie Gp. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 1.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rnc Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 125,572 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hallmark Management Incorporated holds 18,542 shares. 5,143 are owned by First Personal Serv. Fjarde Ap reported 0.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clough Prns Lp holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 68,210 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 916,696 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8,444 shares to 150,923 shares, valued at $25.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 40,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 793,217 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).