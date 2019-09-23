Westwood Management Trimmed By $1.58 Million Its Boeing Co. (BA) Position; 48NORTH CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES C (NCNNF) SI Decreased By 52.04%

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:NCNNF) had a decrease of 52.04% in short interest. NCNNF’s SI was 35,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 52.04% from 73,400 shares previously. With 264,900 avg volume, 0 days are for 48NORTH CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:NCNNF)’s short sellers to cover NCNNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.599. About 46,152 shares traded. 48North Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCNNF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp decreased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 38.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 4,350 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 6,850 shares with $2.49M value, down from 11,200 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $213.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up

48North Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp., operates as a licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $103.73 million. It has a partnership with Maripharm B.V., a Netherlands phytopharmaceutical company, which grows genetics in the research and cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.53% above currents $379.39 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

