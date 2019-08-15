Westwood Management Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Lowered as Shares Rose; Argan (AGX) Holding Has Raised by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 207,461 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79 million, down from 210,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 1.82M shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 98,473 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.39 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 1.65M shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Co holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 99,339 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 178,737 shares. Caxton Assocs LP stated it has 746 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.02% stake. Sta Wealth Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,268 shares. First National Trust Co accumulated 28,179 shares. Fosun Limited reported 4,400 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 1.07% stake. Argent Trust holds 0.48% or 16,707 shares in its portfolio. Private Cap has invested 3.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Meritage Gru Limited Partnership reported 720,479 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 57,433 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 623,941 shares. 162,031 are owned by Washington.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan: A Good Company At A Bargain Price – Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 12,574 shares to 158,847 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Comm Bcp (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 40,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,388 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).