Westwood Management Stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) Has Boosted by $10.12 Million as Valuation Rose; Longview Asset Management Position in General Dynamics (GD) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.03M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Management Ltd invested in 0.37% or 5,140 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,573 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cobblestone Cap Lc New York reported 2,825 shares. Capital Investors invested in 343,626 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 26,878 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mngmt Com has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,030 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.51% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 37,821 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 51,100 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 461 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial Incorporated. Cypress Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Madison Inv reported 2,470 shares. First Bank & Trust owns 2,014 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

