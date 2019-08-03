Westwood Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $2.58 Million; Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $349,623 as Stock Price Declined

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51 million, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,903 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,123 shares. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,520 shares. 8,418 were reported by Mechanics Fincl Bank Department. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,653 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 1,591 shares. 39,790 are owned by Moors & Cabot. Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Riverbridge Prns stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,114 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 287,427 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt Inc owns 25,125 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,713 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4,015 shares. Baldwin Invest Llc invested in 0.44% or 6,966 shares. Albion Fin Group Inc Ut holds 0.03% or 1,078 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,294 shares to 58,717 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 15,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,484 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).