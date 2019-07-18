Westwood Management Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Stock Value Rose; Krensavage Asset Management Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $393,471; Market Value Declined

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 1.47M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.95 million, up from 155,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 14.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 2.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 386,639 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 554 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc holds 4,258 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,088 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund reported 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Private Ocean Lc holds 0.01% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Limited Company owns 165,757 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Management reported 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 533,637 were reported by River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management accumulated 0.37% or 9,531 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh has 0.98% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 2,092 are owned by Quantbot Technology Lp. 3,111 were accumulated by Cypress Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We Will Continue To Hold McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson cuts ownership requirement to call special meeting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.