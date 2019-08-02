Westwood Management Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering JD.com, Inc. (JD)

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 16 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. Macquarie Research maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $27 target. See JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Loop Capital

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Cicc

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Jp Morgan

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Westwood Management Corp increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 2,400 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 13,200 shares with $7.53M value, up from 10,800 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. now has $60.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $523.95. About 617,053 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. 4,974 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $2.65 million were sold by Myriam Curet. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Arrow reported 200 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 78 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 125 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alyeska Gru LP reported 63,069 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.24% or 33,646 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 30,772 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 22,273 shares stake. Conning has 3,110 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Com accumulated 1,695 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 122,724 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 87,581 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 162,316 shares stake. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 410 shares.

Westwood Management Corp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 3,000 shares to 207,461 valued at $56.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 10,828 shares and now owns 188,452 shares. Teladoc Health Inc. was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 1. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $610 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 19. Piper Jaffray maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $47.97 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, JD Mall and New Businesses. It has a 194.63 P/E ratio. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to clients through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

