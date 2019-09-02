Westwood Management Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Trimmed as Shares Rose; 3M (MMM) Shares Declined While Orleans Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $416,691

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 16.12M shares traded or 1558.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 445,385 shares. James Inv Research Inc holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd holds 23,253 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 258,233 shares. Koshinski Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 4,377 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,275 are owned by Sabal Tru. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,449 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 8.12 million are held by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Jones Lllp has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,646 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 16,993 shares stake. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 1,277 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Retail Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 300,199 shares. Davis R M Inc has 1.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 140,478 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.79 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 4,100 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $150.52 million for 22.60 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).