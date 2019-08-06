Westwood Management Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Increased as Share Value Rose; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $326,508

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 117,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, down from 119,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $171.7. About 5.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $8.68 during the last trading session, reaching $500.14. About 312,376 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24B for 30.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intuitive Announces Transition of Chief Operating Officer Sal Brogna after Two Decades of Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tap AI-Powered Medical Device Stocks as FDA Bolsters SaMD – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Moves Up In Market Cap Rank, Passing Dominion Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

