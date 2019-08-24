Westwood Management Position in Coherent (COHR) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $8.77 Million

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (COHR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68 million, down from 207,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.2. About 290,989 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58M, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,293 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 37,421 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Bamco Ny holds 0.04% or 60,300 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 31,668 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 2,408 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 15,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 2,753 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.02% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 5,511 shares. 6,610 are owned by Federated Pa.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares to 224,675 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

