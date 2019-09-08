Westwood Management Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Upped as Shares Declined; Maplelane Capital Cut Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position as Market Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 169,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.95 million, up from 155,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.75M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $162.88 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 70,302 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Advisor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Peddock Ltd Liability holds 0.61% or 9,274 shares. 21,320 are held by Federated Pa. Waratah Limited holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 189,690 shares. Citadel Lc reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 623,281 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuwave Inv holds 261 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 34,389 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 23,262 shares. 12,490 are held by Mesirow Fincl Mgmt. 80,000 were reported by Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability. Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.25% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1,850 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 1.43 million shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $53.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.