Westwood Management Lowered Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $666,900 as Market Value Rose; Miracle Mile Advisors Position In Qualcomm (QCOM) Was Raised

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 9,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 50,738 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 40,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 3.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG IS IN TALKS WITH CONTRACT CHIPMAKERS TO DIVERSIFY LOGIC CHIP PRODUCTION – EXEC; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 496,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52 million, down from 501,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 9.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,842 were accumulated by Check Cap Mngmt Ca. Hyman Charles D owns 230,435 shares. Adirondack Trust Company stated it has 26,664 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greystone Managed Invests holds 219,335 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability has 291,176 shares. Odey Asset holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,950 shares. 18,218 are owned by Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 131,771 were reported by Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 1.9% or 13.12 million shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Lc holds 24,593 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj invested in 0.6% or 6,684 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grisanti Ltd Liability Corp owns 953 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Remains a Strong Pick for an Investor’s Cloud Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 10,762 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Co holds 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,125 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 592,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 4.06 million shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Herald Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 275 shares. Financial Architects invested in 0.05% or 550 shares. Moreover, Triangle Wealth has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 101,107 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc has invested 1.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers National Bank holds 0.01% or 456 shares. Paragon Limited Company owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cls Invs has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). King Luther Mngmt invested in 10,574 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 27,251 shares to 27,024 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,830 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).