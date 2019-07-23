Westwood Management Lowered Position in Coherent (COHR) as Stock Rose; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose, Bloombergsen Boosted Position

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51M, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 478,876 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (COHR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68M, down from 207,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 331,270 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group has 0.1% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 69,867 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 1,791 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 4,103 shares in its portfolio. 3,764 are held by M&T National Bank. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 25 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 13,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 439 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 2,286 shares. Mirae Asset Limited, Korea-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Oakbrook Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,275 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 119,305 shares.