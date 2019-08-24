Westwood Management Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $3.22 Million; Valuation Rose; Norris Perne & French Llp Increased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82M, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 104,506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58 million, up from 99,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc owns 856,437 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd holds 2.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1.44M shares. 62,414 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated. Welch Group Limited Liability Com invested in 1,786 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lakeview Capital Prns Lc has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schwartz Inv Counsel has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York reported 102,662 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 1.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership reported 8,342 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 7,580 shares. Steinberg Global Asset holds 17,773 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corp holds 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 242,964 shares. 6,551 are held by Btim.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (NYSE:HUBS) by 7,159 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 4,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,956 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.