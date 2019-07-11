Westwood Management Lowered By $952,864 Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Its Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stake

Capital International Sarl decreased Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 17.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 8,100 shares as Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 11.29%. The Capital International Sarl holds 39,452 shares with $1.99 million value, down from 47,552 last quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp now has $40.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 27/03/2018 – FRIENDS FIDUCIARY SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BNY MELLON’S 2018 PROXY BALLOT FOR REQUEST THAT BOARD ISSUE REPORT ON PROXY VOTING, CLIMATE CHANGE TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – 14SB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption(s); 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Westwood Management Corp decreased Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,828 shares as Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 188,452 shares with $16.64 million value, down from 199,280 last quarter. Fiserv Inc. now has $36.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 2.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $911.60 million for 11.21 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,050 are held by Rothschild Investment Corp Il. 11,897 were accumulated by Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny. Salem Mgmt owns 4,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associate Incorporated holds 85,522 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Hamel Assocs holds 15,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.16M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 20,987 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 188 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 263,879 shares. Field Main Comml Bank invested in 100 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Independent Investors has invested 0.42% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). First Foundation Advsrs invested in 446,997 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Nomura has 6,352 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BK in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold”. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $4900 target. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Company owns 6,340 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 89,906 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Bank Company stated it has 14,948 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cap Guardian accumulated 664,500 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Stephens Ar owns 9,083 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited owns 6,647 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,324 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 19,000 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 594,930 shares. State Street Corp reported 16.59M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 369,877 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 28 report. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. William Blair upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 24. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 18 by Edward Jones. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of FISV in report on Friday, January 18 to “Outperform” rating. Wolfe Research upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Thursday, January 17 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 YABUKI JEFFERY W sold $3.56M worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 50,000 shares.