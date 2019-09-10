Westwood Management Lowered By $19.21 Million Its Resmed (RMD) Holding; Thiel Macro Trimmed Its Lennar (LEN) Stake

Thiel Macro Llc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Thiel Macro Llc holds 50,000 shares with $2.46 million value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 2.72 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION

Westwood Management Corp decreased Resmed Inc. (RMD) stake by 92.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 184,700 shares as Resmed Inc. (RMD)’s stock rose 23.22%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 15,000 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 199,700 last quarter. Resmed Inc. now has $19.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 587,287 shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M

Westwood Management Corp increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 2,400 shares to 13,200 valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stake by 14,400 shares and now owns 169,650 shares. The Trade Desk was raised too.

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $119.82M for 40.21 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like ResMed Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RMD) 17% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Resmed a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 More Medtech Stocks for Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ResMed declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $407.00 million for 9.93 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

