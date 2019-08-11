Westwood Management Lifted Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position by $10.12 Million; Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position as Stock Rose

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 676,905 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 267 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.47% or 256,500 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,132 shares. 112 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com. Kopp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,201 shares. Sterling Cap Lc holds 41,350 shares. Ohio-based Winfield has invested 0.69% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pcj Counsel reported 70,000 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 287,372 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 2,127 shares. Optimum holds 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 13,710 shares to 339,028 shares, valued at $79.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

