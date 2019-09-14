Westwood Management Increases Holding in Aptargroup (ATR); Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding Has Lifted by Steadfast Capital Management Lp

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 268,194 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 197,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 882,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.10M, up from 684,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $194.31. About 628,311 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 55,629 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $312.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

