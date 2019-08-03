Westwood Management Increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding; Argentiere Capital Ag Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Stake

Westwood Management Corp increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 9.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 14,400 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 169,650 shares with $30.95 million value, up from 155,250 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $419.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 45,000 shares with $5.84 million value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co (Call) now has $109.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36M shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP 600535.SS SAYS UNIT SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT ON DIABETES MEDICINE WITH ELI LILLY LLY.N; 23/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 22/04/2018 – Big day for $LLY tomorrow. Big day for several biotechs

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $25.35M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 0.43% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 265,053 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 1.91 million shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.63M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,214 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Assetmark owns 360,247 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 18,322 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,615 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Joel Isaacson Com Ltd has 0.21% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 11,223 shares. Wheatland Advisors owns 29,215 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 13,803 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Citigroup maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $124 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Tuesday, March 12. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29.

Westwood Management Corp decreased Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) stake by 184,700 shares to 15,000 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 207,461 shares. A was reduced too.