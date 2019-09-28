Westwood Management Holds Position in Aptargroup (ATR); Green Plains (GPRE) Market Value Declined While Bessemer Securities Decreased by $2.23 Million Its Holding

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 222,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 191,534 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 581,236 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 146,569 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,142 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 39,013 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank has 62,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 45,992 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 15,376 shares. Slate Path Cap Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 282,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 349 are held by Us Bank De. Campbell And Investment Adviser invested in 0.21% or 42,974 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 355,844 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 91,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 29,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,668 shares to 394,819 shares, valued at $76.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 64,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,453 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk.