Westwood Management Holding in Coherent (COHR) Cut by $1.66 Million; Fisher Asset Management Has Lifted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position by $1.41 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 15,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 108,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, up from 93,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 761,472 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (COHR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68 million, down from 207,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $137.91. About 416,747 shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coherent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherent (COHR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: UNH, COHR, TCS – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Coherent, Inc. (COHR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 12,126 shares. 22,293 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Btim reported 173,853 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Beaconlight Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 3.22% or 80,074 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Lc reported 1.21M shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Us State Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 5,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 260,107 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 6,309 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Citigroup Incorporated reported 11,015 shares stake.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc Adr (NYSE:KB) by 22,306 shares to 7,955 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,880 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board holds 0.05% or 63,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,528 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 1.62M shares. New York-based Hound Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 11.19% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Boston Prtn owns 0.14% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.15 million shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management stated it has 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Signaturefd Llc reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 214,361 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.45% or 4.65M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2,857 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 122,913 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 26,153 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.11% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 132,986 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 467,672 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems Signs MOA for Long-Term Agreement with Boeing – PRNewswire” on December 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Spirit Aero Signs Long-Term Pricing Deal With Boeing – The Motley Fool” published on January 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Care.com, AngloGold Ashanti, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commercial aerospace stocks cut at SunTrust – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.