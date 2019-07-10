Westwood Management Has Upped Its Ptc (PTC) Stake by $9.81 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Artisan Partners (APAM) Stake by $365,000

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners (APAM) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,301 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 818,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Artisan Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 541,036 shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 1.48M shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC Forms Strategic Alliance with Vodafone Business, Enabling Customers to Develop New IoT and Augmented Reality Applications – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Wind Beat Hydro in the US Energy Generation Race? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PTC Recognized as Winner and Finalist for Three 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PTC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Lc reported 12,424 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 6,354 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 11,046 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 508,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 7,946 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 197,802 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership owns 247,232 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 27,679 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 3,018 shares stake. Proshare Advisors owns 13,678 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited owns 63,973 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited reported 2,831 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 174,805 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,343 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 13,710 shares to 339,028 shares, valued at $79.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).