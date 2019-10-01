Westwood Management Has Upped Its Position in Aptargroup (ATR) by $3.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Raised Holding

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 37,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.92M, up from 66,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 216,006 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley & owns 2,944 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,011 shares. S&Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Fragasso Gp Incorporated Inc has 0.07% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,642 shares. 7,870 are owned by Amp Cap Investors. Ghp Advisors holds 34,080 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.19% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). California-based Lpl Fincl Limited has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 16,725 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na owns 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6,608 shares. American Century Companies Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 6.09 million are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,668 shares to 394,819 shares, valued at $76.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 188,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How AptarGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Aptar Enters into Strategic Partnership with PureCycle to Accelerate Integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene into Dispensing Solutions – Business Wire" on September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com" on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha" published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 15,302 shares to 508,684 shares, valued at $27.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,570 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM).

