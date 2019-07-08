Westwood Management Has Upped By $2.62 Million Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake; ARGENTUM 47 (ARGQ) Shorts Down By 99.73%

Westwood Management Corp increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 9.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 14,400 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 169,650 shares with $30.95 million value, up from 155,250 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $438.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 4.02 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery

ARGENTUM 47 INC (OTCMKTS:ARGQ) had a decrease of 99.73% in short interest. ARGQ’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.73% from 112,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.003. About 55,333 shares traded. Argentum 47, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGQ) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp decreased Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 11,800 shares to 195,300 valued at $27.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 13,710 shares and now owns 339,028 shares. Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho.

Argentum 47, Inc. provides corporate advisory services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.66 million. The firm offers its services to companies desiring to have their shares listed on stock exchanges or quoted on quotation bureaus. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services include corporate restructuring, advice on management buy outs, management recruitment, development for corporate marketing, investor and public relations, regulatory compliance, introductions to financiers, and exchange listings.