Westwood Management Has Upped By $1.37 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)

Among 5 analysts covering Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LON:LRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Lancashire Holdings Ltd has GBX 750 highest and GBX 650 lowest target. GBX 707.20’s average target is 0.45% above currents GBX 704 stock price. Lancashire Holdings Ltd had 35 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 661 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 22 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 11 with “Outperform”. The stock of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, April 11 to “Buy”. See Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) latest ratings:

Westwood Management Corp increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 2,400 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 13,200 shares with $7.53M value, up from 10,800 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. now has $55.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $17.4 during the last trading session, reaching $493.94. About 894,087 shares traded or 37.94% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |

The stock increased 0.07% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 704. About 67,975 shares traded. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.46 billion GBP. The firm operates through five divisions: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and LloydÂ’s. It has a 7040 P/E ratio. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builderÂ’s risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Westwood Management Corp decreased A stake by 350 shares to 23,170 valued at $27.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 3,200 shares and now owns 87,400 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 410 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Financial Architects stated it has 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Vanguard Grp reported 8.66M shares stake. Bath Savings reported 3,960 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc owns 203,655 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 480 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 2,196 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank stated it has 1,970 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 130,289 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 11,346 are owned by Nicholas Invest L P. 359,395 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 22.08% above currents $493.94 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, April 22. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.