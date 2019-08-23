Westwood Management Has Trimmed Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $339,200 as Stock Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Upped Stake

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $124.84. About 1.03M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 150,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.19 million, up from 146,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $164.64. About 494,707 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & has 195,869 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 11,794 shares. Papp L Roy, a Arizona-based fund reported 4,368 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La accumulated 15,410 shares. Horan Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 245,923 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge Incorporated holds 20,101 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Putnam Fl Mgmt invested in 1.59% or 113,481 shares. Sfmg Ltd reported 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cardinal Cap stated it has 1,674 shares. Natl Asset has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arvest Bank Tru Division stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 40,110 shares to 29,450 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.13 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,256 are held by First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Svcs. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.26% stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 56,102 shares. State Street Corp holds 39.44M shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.27% or 28,876 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Communications has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,800 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.71% or 172,630 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 2,442 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc stated it has 67,819 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Co stated it has 70,548 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 75,800 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 523 shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 698,791 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).