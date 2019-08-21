Westwood Management Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position; V.F. (VFC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Westwood Management Corp decreased Mastercard Inc. (MA) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as Mastercard Inc. (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 339,028 shares with $79.82M value, down from 352,738 last quarter. Mastercard Inc. now has $281.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 12.23% above currents $79.9 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 18. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8700 target. See V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $97.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90 New Target: $85 Reinitiate

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold V.F. Corporation shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Amer Comml Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Korea holds 147,872 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,964 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 12,005 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Limited accumulated 180,321 shares. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 985,613 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 10,161 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 40,510 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.48% or 91,692 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 99,210 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 5,968 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.38% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lazard Asset Lc owns 3,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.18% or 18,377 shares.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $31.81 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 27.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Lc owns 20,466 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,850 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 13,764 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 2,033 were reported by Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Credit Agricole S A invested in 100,024 shares or 1.29% of the stock. North Star Investment Corp has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,357 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.01M shares. Creative Planning stated it has 85,372 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp holds 0.03% or 324,700 shares. Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,876 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.49% or 29,377 shares. 195,000 were reported by Trb L P. Mairs Power Inc holds 0.01% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 15,900 shares worth $4.22 million. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 0.94% above currents $277.04 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 1. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $237 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $259 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”.