Westwood Management Has Trimmed Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $1.37 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Smith A O (AOS) Market Valuation Declined, Water Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $2.73 Million

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 1.73M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.92M, down from 409,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 10.76M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 04/05/2018 – Sarah Frier: At Facebook, there’s internal momentum to pursue an ad-free subscription based option, sources say. The company; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s blockchain experiment raises eyebrows; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 4,836 shares. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 7,400 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.54% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 37,838 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 5,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Joel Isaacson And Lc holds 4,014 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 12,138 shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 512 shares. First Bancorporation holds 0.48% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 58,521 shares. 949,442 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Da Davidson And accumulated 6,946 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 6,347 shares. 9,698 were reported by Shell Asset.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.55 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. 750 shares valued at $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,252 shares. Joel Isaacson Llc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 95,969 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc reported 0.03% stake. Twin Focus Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,407 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 259,197 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Com Inc has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Citizens Comml Bank And reported 0.74% stake. Sageworth Trust holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp owns 287,945 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.10 million shares. Associated Banc holds 0.86% or 89,127 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas invested in 3,070 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 65,304 are owned by Portolan Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Lourd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,319 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).