Westwood Management Has Raised Cdw (CDW) Holding By $1.98 Million; Nanometrics (NANO) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Benchmark maintained the shares of NANO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. See Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Westwood Management Corp increased Cdw Corporation (CDW) stake by 189.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 20,625 shares as Cdw Corporation (CDW)’s stock rose 12.30%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 31,525 shares with $3.04M value, up from 10,900 last quarter. Cdw Corporation now has $16.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 460,531 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $813.56 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 18.82 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 7,212 shares. Strs Ohio holds 24,800 shares. Sei owns 23,271 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 4,566 shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 92,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 13,861 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 267,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 10,380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 10,573 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 20,578 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). 3,703 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Management.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 82,731 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.21M shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj has invested 3.58% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,847 shares. Gideon Advsrs reported 3,690 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The California-based Jasper Ridge Partners LP has invested 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Strategic Advsrs Limited Com reported 18,085 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Oh has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.05% or 1.62 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 474 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 109,693 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Zuckerman Inv Gp Limited Co holds 43,558 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $7.42 million activity. On Friday, February 8 ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 10,000 shares. 4,000 shares were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V., worth $360,800. Another trade for 18,750 shares valued at $1.50 million was sold by Richards Thomas E. 14,900 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $1.38M were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79 million worth of stock or 20,013 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CDW had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11.

