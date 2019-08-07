Westwood Management Has Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $382,800 as Share Value Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Increased Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $4.87 Million

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $341.26. About 269,602 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 599,119 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares to 71,520 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,133 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares to 71,520 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,133 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $166.50 million for 30.58 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

