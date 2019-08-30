Westwood Management Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.58 Million; Market Value Declined; Truenorth Boosted Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $467,752

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,214 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 8,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.01. About 169,665 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51 million, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1782.97. About 620,857 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Gladius Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Grp invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sprott has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City Holdg Communication accumulated 1,956 shares. Cortland Associate Mo holds 0.36% or 1,242 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Drw Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 162 are owned by 10. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,089 shares. New York-based Pointstate Capital LP has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chase Counsel Corporation has 3.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valley Advisers invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strs Ohio invested in 302,692 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 91,886 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2,850 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 84,588 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.09 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senators question Amazon on unsafe products – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 22,331 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,165 shares. Ima Wealth holds 10,214 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.35% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 922,914 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.23% or 97,940 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 102 shares. Amer Century stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advisory Alpha accumulated 12 shares. 2,499 are held by Roberts Glore And Communication Incorporated Il. Baxter Bros stated it has 1,139 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Element Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,041 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 1.63M shares. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.94% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.