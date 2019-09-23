Westwood Management Has Lifted Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stake; Deccan Value Investors LP Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake By $23.42 Million

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 122,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Deccan Value Investors Lp holds 1.08M shares with $208.32M value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $541.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp CEO bails on Facebook over privacy concerns; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: TO MAKE CONTROLS EASIER TO FIND AND USE FOR PRIVACY; 12/04/2018 – GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS RUSSIA MUST ADDRESS OPEN QUESTIONS ON CASE OF NERVE AGENT ATTACK IN BRITAIN; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 09/05/2018 – Facebook said David Marcus, the head of Messenger, is starting up a small blockchain group; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER

Westwood Management Corp increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) stake by 85.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 139,900 shares as Progressive Corp. (PGR)'s stock rose 5.29%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 303,200 shares with $24.24M value, up from 163,300 last quarter. Progressive Corp. now has $44.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 5.37 million shares traded or 89.21% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Fincl Bank invested in 0.79% or 363,424 shares. Raging Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 106,780 shares. Artisan Prns LP stated it has 3.94 million shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Trb Advisors Limited Partnership owns 25,000 shares. Capstone Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,857 shares. Sanders Cap holds 3.89M shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grimes And invested in 0.06% or 3,834 shares. Guardian Co holds 629,554 shares. Banbury Ltd Liability Co holds 6.38% or 100,000 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,478 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 1.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 317,618 shares. 50 are held by Permanens Cap Limited Partnership. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 220,901 shares or 13.73% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 107.13M shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 22.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 16.96% above currents $189.93 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19.

Westwood Management Corp decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 10,200 shares to 3,000 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 64,800 shares and now owns 8,453 shares. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 12.76% above currents $76.01 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. The stock of The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The stock of The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. B. Riley & Co maintained The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $8800 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Janney Capital on Thursday, June 20. UBS maintained The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership accumulated 882,683 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 127,498 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 25,936 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.69% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 831,251 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.11% or 77,120 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 1.27M shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Shelton Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,123 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,918 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 412,144 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.13% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). London Communications Of Virginia invested in 0.74% or 1.08 million shares.

