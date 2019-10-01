Westwood Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Aptargroup (ATR) as Market Value Rose; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 4.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical ATR News; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news: Finance.Yahoo.com released: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How AptarGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019. Businesswire.com published: "Aptar Enters into Strategic Partnership with PureCycle to Accelerate Integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene into Dispensing Solutions – Business Wire" on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is AptarGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news: Seekingalpha.com released: "Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019. Investorplace.com published: "Which 5G Stocks will Be the Biggest Winners? – Investorplace.com" on September 19, 2019. Globenewswire.com published: "Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Elliott Management May Be Right About AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019. Globenewswire.com published: "Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019.

