Westwood Management Has Lifted Holding in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $10.12 Million; Hussman Strategic Advisors Increased Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $590,000

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $231.62. About 482,561 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 1.16M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

