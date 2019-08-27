Westwood Management Has Lifted Cdw (CDW) Position by $1.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Kellogg Co (K) as Stock Value Declined

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 189.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 20,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 31,525 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 189,681 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 1.08M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDW Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear Of The Day: CDW Corp (CDW) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,700 shares to 496,200 shares, valued at $58.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc has 1,439 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 404,418 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 572,450 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Highvista Strategies Limited owns 5,600 shares. Westwood Il owns 31,525 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 814,967 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 55,476 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Moody Bancorp Tru Division has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 1,622 shares or 0% of the stock. World Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 6,019 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40,933 shares to 201,959 shares, valued at $10.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (VTI) by 321,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,632 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.M. Smucker Earnings Preview: Playing Defense – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.