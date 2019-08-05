Westwood Management Has Lifted Cdw (CDW) Holding By $1.98 Million; Last Week Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Group Fund (TSE:BYD.UN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Group Fund had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) earned “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Wednesday, February 27. Desjardins Securities maintained Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) rating on Thursday, March 21. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $151 target. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. See Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $161 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $151 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $154 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $138 Maintain

Westwood Management Corp increased Cdw Corporation (CDW) stake by 189.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 20,625 shares as Cdw Corporation (CDW)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 31,525 shares with $3.04 million value, up from 10,900 last quarter. Cdw Corporation now has $16.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.97% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.56. About 69,745 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Westwood Management Corp decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 4,000 shares to 66,970 valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 3,200 shares and now owns 87,400 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M worth of stock. Richards Thomas E sold $1.49 million worth of stock or 16,216 shares. Shares for $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. The insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold 4,000 shares worth $360,800. CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38 million worth of stock or 14,900 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11300 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdg Inc stated it has 4,866 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 37,200 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 37,682 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 2,142 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 31,019 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Etrade Capital Management Llc has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Wms Prns Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,807 shares. The Korea-based Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Victory Mngmt has 0.14% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 621,586 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,970 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc invested in 7,500 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh stated it has 10,770 shares. Bokf Na has 0.15% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 64,901 shares. Assetmark reported 373 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 34 shares in its portfolio.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers that serve insurance companies, individual vehicle owners, and fleet and lease customers. It has a 45.7 P/E ratio. It offers automotive collision and glass repair, and vehicle glass repair and replacement services.