Westwood Management Has Increased Ptc (PTC) Position By $9.81 Million; Harborone Bancorp (HONE) Shorts Up By 21.95%

Harborone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) had an increase of 21.95% in short interest. HONE’s SI was 372,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.95% from 305,300 shares previously. With 73,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Harborone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)’s short sellers to cover HONE’s short positions. The SI to Harborone Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.6%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 331,493 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) has risen 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical HONE News: 14/03/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp: Coastway Holders to Receive $28.25 for Each Coastway Share; 14/03/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp: Deal Valued at About $125.6 Million; 03/04/2018 – HarborOne Bank Establishes ‘HarborOne Mortgage’; 14/03/2018 HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. To Acquire Coastway Bancorp, Inc; 11/05/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Elects Michael J. Sullivan Chairman of the Board; 14/03/2018 – HARBORONE BANCORP, TO BUY COASTWAY BANCORP,; 11/05/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Elects Michael J. Sullivan Chmn of the Bd; 11/05/2018 – HARBORONE BANCORP INC – SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM RE-APPOINTED; 20/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Coastway Bancorp, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to HarborOne Bancorp, Inc; 14/03/2018 – COASTWAY BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $125.6 MLN

Westwood Management Corp increased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 90.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp acquired 106,675 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 22.92%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 224,675 shares with $20.71 million value, up from 118,000 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $7.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 814,847 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $892.44 million. The Company’s primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. It has a 43.17 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans.

Among 7 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. PTC Inc has $120 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97.88’s average target is 52.41% above currents $64.22 stock price. PTC Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of PTC in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Sunday, March 10. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

