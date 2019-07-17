Westwood Management Has Increased Its Stake in Ptc (PTC) by $9.81 Million as Share Price Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Has Lowered by $1.09 Million Its Stake

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 649,503 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $304.72. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares to 3,053 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares to 576,300 shares, valued at $32.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,843 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).